Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

