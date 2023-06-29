Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $247,000 Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.