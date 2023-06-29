Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $343,000 Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.