Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 3,142 Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

