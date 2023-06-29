Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $444.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.00 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.79 and a 200 day moving average of $500.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

