Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,186 shares of company stock worth $2,307,285. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

