Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $969,758.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.