Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 3.9 %

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $183.90 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.