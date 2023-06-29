Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,594 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2,354.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after buying an additional 371,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MongoDB by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 325,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $398.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.26 and its 200 day moving average is $243.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $414.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.96.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.