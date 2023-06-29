Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,729 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,655,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,401,000 after buying an additional 507,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $152.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.82 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

