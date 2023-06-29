Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

