Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Innospec were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. CWM LLC raised its position in Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $98.74 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

