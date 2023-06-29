Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,469 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in InMode were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 46.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 72,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in InMode by 25.6% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in InMode by 64.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,932 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in InMode by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 70,275 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

INMD stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

