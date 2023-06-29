Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,169 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $288.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $7,481,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

