Dakota Wealth Management Sells 132 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.9 %

TSCO stock opened at $216.60 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

