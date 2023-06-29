Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,552 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

