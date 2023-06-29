Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,514 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $134.14.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,063.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,980 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

