Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,588 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,578,000 after purchasing an additional 821,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,277,000 after acquiring an additional 900,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.