Dakota Wealth Management Sells 35,328 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,328 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

