Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,280 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after buying an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after buying an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

