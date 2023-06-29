Dakota Wealth Management Sells 7,897 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $140.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.46.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

