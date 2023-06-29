Dakota Wealth Management Trims Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

