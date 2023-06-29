Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

