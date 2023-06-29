Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,957 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,999 shares of company stock worth $4,661,989 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

