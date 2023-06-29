Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $27,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.24.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

