Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,605 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $332.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.23. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

