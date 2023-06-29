Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 548,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,529,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,145,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,603,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 746,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,306 in the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilly’s Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

