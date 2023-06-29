Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 329,668 shares of company stock valued at $52,095,202 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average is $157.15.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.