Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $449,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.10.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $257.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

