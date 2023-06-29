Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 71.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $96.88 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $581.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. The company had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,079,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $708,109.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,733.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

