Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

