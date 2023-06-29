Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE opened at $332.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.23.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

