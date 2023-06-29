Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,037 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.