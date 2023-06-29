Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $160,530,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.50.

Insider Activity

HubSpot Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,660. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $524.76 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $535.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -179.10 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

