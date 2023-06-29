Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.