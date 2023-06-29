Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $426.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

