Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 4.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

