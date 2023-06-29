Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.41 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.