Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

