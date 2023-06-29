First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Apple by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 182,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 70,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,436 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 120,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $189.90.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

