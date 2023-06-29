General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

GE stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $108.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.