Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,656,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,352,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after buying an additional 190,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 519.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 169,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,820,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $87.35.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

