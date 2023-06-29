Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $344.30 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 610,910 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.2% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $344,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $189.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

