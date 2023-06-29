Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 260,100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,658 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 260,100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $277,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,892 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.17.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $335.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

