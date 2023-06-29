Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1,260.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,436 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.7% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

Apple stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $189.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

