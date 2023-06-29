HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

