HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,127,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Up 4.4 %

SIRI stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

