HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,910 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,424 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,662,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,814,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,825,000 after purchasing an additional 390,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,707,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,525,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

BBD opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

