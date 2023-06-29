HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $68.37 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

