HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

XHB opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

